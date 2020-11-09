South Africa

Baby, three adults survive crash in which both cars caught alight

By staff reporter - 09 November 2020 - 09:34
Two vehicles caught alight after a collision in Fourways, Gauteng, late on Saturday night.
Two vehicles caught alight after a collision in Fourways, Gauteng, late on Saturday night.
Image: Netcare 911

An 11-month-old baby boy has survived a dramatic crash late on Saturday night at the intersection of Kingfisher Road and William Nicol Drive in Fourways, Sandton.

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said two vehicles were involved in a collision resulting in both vehicles catching alight.

Medics were alerted at at 11.15pm.

"They assessed the scene and found that an adult male, an adult female and an 11-month-old male had sustained minor injuries.

"The driver of the other vehicle escape injury.

"All three patients were treated at the scene, and once stabilised they were transported by private ambulance services to hospital for further treatment."

The Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the blaze.

TimesLIVE

Kaizer Chiefs left to mourn as youth player dies in car crash

Kaizer Chiefs have been left to mourn the tragic death of their 18-year-old Under-19 rising James McFarlane in a car accident.
Sport
2 days ago

Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure killed in crash after party at nightclub

Zimbabwean socialite and businessman Genius Kadungure, commonly known as “Ginimbi”, died instantly in a freak road accident in the early hours of ...
News
19 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bushiris’ bail bid succeeds: Evangelical couple released on R200,000 each in ...
Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
X