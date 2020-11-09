1,200 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths recorded in 24 hours

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize released the figures on Monday night.

He said that 36 new Covid-19 related deaths had been recorded. Of these, 13 were in the past 24 to 48 hours, with the balance being historical deaths that had been verified since the release on Sunday night's figures.

Mkhize also announced that SA had recorded 680,726 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 92%.

The figures are based on 4,993,081 total tests, of which 12,641 fell in the most recent 24-hour cycle.

TimesLIVE