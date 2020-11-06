Pensioner 'plotted' daughter-in-law's killing
Woman linked to murder plot granted bail after getting Covid-19 in jail
An elderly woman who faces charges of plotting to have her eight months pregnant daughter-in-law killed has been granted bail of R3,000.
Nomhle Alicia Malawu, 63, was released by the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday. She had contracted Covid-19 in jail. Malawu was initially denied bail on March 16.
She was released by magistrate Rajee Atchary after an application by lawyer Thanduxolo Qina, informing him of Malawu's diagnosis.
Malawu, of Lugxogxo village in the Tabase administrative area of Mthatha, is accused of conspiring in the killing of her daughter-in-law Mandisa Teyise.
The 35-year-old mother-of-three was killed on January 22 when three men allegedly kicked down the door of her home and force fed her a pesticide called ipilisi zetanki. A spade was also used to hack her.
Qina said Malawu was elderly and had contracted the coronavirus in jail. She was also not getting her medication for arthritis and heart palpitations. Qina further argued there were unnecessary delays in finalising the case.
It also came to light that the original docket had gone missing and detectives were working on reconstructing it.
After granting bail, Atchary postponed the matter to December 11.
Neighbours found Teyise dying in a pool of blood in her home. She apparently told them what had happened before she died.
Teyise's husband Mzimasi Malawu, 28, his cousin Anathi Nqovana, 27, and Simthembile Nxibelo, 33, are charged with the murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Mzimasi and Nqovana, also represented by Qina, were each granted R3,000 bail on February 9. Nxibelo elected not to pursue bail.
Protesters outside the court, among them Teyise's uncle Thembinkosi Teyise, were outraged that bail had been granted to Malawu.
“There is mischief in this case. How can a docket get lost? Someone must account. We smell a rat here. This case needs pubic scrutiny,” Thembinkosi said.