Woman linked to murder plot granted bail after getting Covid-19 in jail

An elderly woman who faces charges of plotting to have her eight months pregnant daughter-in-law killed has been granted bail of R3,000.

Nomhle Alicia Malawu, 63, was released by the Mthatha magistrate's court on Tuesday. She had contracted Covid-19 in jail. Malawu was initially denied bail on March 16.

She was released by magistrate Rajee Atchary after an application by lawyer Thanduxolo Qina, informing him of Malawu's diagnosis.

Malawu, of Lugxogxo village in the Tabase administrative area of Mthatha, is accused of conspiring in the killing of her daughter-in-law Mandisa Teyise.