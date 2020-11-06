'Mgijimas have always been headmen, not chiefs'

SCA confirms legitimacy of Zulu leadership in Alice

The legitimacy of Nkosi Xabiso Zulu to lead the chieftainship of the Zulu Traditional Council of Sheshegu in Alice has been confirmed by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).



SCA president Justice Mandisa Maya dismissed the appeal by rival Mhlangabezi Raymond Mgijima...