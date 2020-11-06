South Africa

More than 5,000 lobster found hidden in body bag in back of hearse

06 November 2020 - 16:04
Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
Western Cape police have confiscated more than 5,000 west coast rock lobster in a body bag in the back of a hearse.
Image: 123RF /Vladj55

Police have confiscated a large stash of west coast rock lobster, known as kreef, concealed in a body bag in the back of a hearse.

A 24-year-old man was arrested in possession of the unusual haul.

In total, 5,441 rock lobster — worth about R544,000 — were found in the bust in Gordon’s Bay, in the Western Cape, on Thursday.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said on Friday: “One of our members, who was previously stationed at the K9 unit in Cape Town and is now based in Gauteng, received a tip-off and alerted an official at DAFF [the department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries], who made the arrest and the discovery.”

The suspect is due to appear in court in Strand soon.

