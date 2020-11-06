Former executive claims CEO failed to honour oral commitment
Ngcaba sues DiData over alleged remuneration discrepancy
Businessman and activist Andile Ngcaba is taking aim at his former employers again, this time in court in a R430m civil law suit he filed, alleging discrimination and unfair remuneration practices.
Ngcaba, who served as the executive chairperson of Dimension Data Middle East and Africa from 2004 to 2017, has dragged the company to the high court in Johannesburg and is accusing it of failing to honour an equal remuneration oral commitment which he said he got from its global CEO at the time, Brett Dawson...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.