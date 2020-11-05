WATCH: Matriculants at Nyanga High School launch 2020 exams in song

Matric pupils at Nyanga High School in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape launched their first day of national senior certificate (NSC) final examinations in joyous song on Thursday morning.

"As exams commence today, we can safely say KUSEBENZEKILE - A 100% pass rate is loading," the school wrote on its Facebook page.

Nyanga High School produced impressive 2019 Matric results with a 95.4% pass rate. One of its pupils, Lomso Dumezweni, was among the national top achievers.