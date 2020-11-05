South Africa

WATCH: Matriculants at Nyanga High School launch 2020 exams in song

By SowetanLIVE - 05 November 2020 - 11:10

Matric pupils at Nyanga High School in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape launched their first day of national senior certificate (NSC) final examinations in joyous song on Thursday morning.

"As exams commence today, we can safely say KUSEBENZEKILE - A 100% pass rate is loading," the school wrote on its Facebook page.

Nyanga High School produced impressive 2019 Matric results with a 95.4% pass rate. One of its pupils, Lomso Dumezweni, was among the national top achievers.

 

Rural school shines due to its star quality headmaster

Khulile Qamata was only 23 when he started his teaching career at Nyanga High School in eNgcobo, Eastern Cape, in 1990.
Locals pitch to clean up top rural school ahead of restart

The rural community around Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape have come together to ensure that their best-performing school, Nyanga Senior Secondary, is ...
