'No sympathy' for Guy Fawkes revellers, police warn

Police say “no sympathy” will be shown to Guy Fawkes revellers who contravene the law relating to the discharging of fireworks on Thursday.

“Parents are warned to take control of their children during this time. The discharge of fireworks are not permitted this year and there are no demarcated areas allocated for such,” Eastern Cape police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said.

The warning comes after two children aged 12 and 14 were arrested in Gelvandale, Port Elizabeth, on Wednesday.

They were charged and released into their parents' custody.

Naidu said there would be a high police visibility in hotspot areas.