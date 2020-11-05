Battle for reinstatement drags for years since 2015
Axed soldiers continue fight to get jobs back
A group of more than 40 soldiers who were unlawfully dismissed by the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) in 2015 have taken their fight for their jobs back to court.
They said their employer failed to implement a 2018 high court order which said they should be reinstated because their dismissal was unlawful...
