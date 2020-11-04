Speechless over eThekwini municipality's R300k Zoom meetings

eThekwini municipality has spent more than a quarter of a million rand on hosting five Zoom calls for council meetings since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The video conferencing facility was used for five meetings, which were hosted mainly from the Durban City Hall main auditorium and connecting with three other meeting venues, thus making the provision of video conferencing equipment in four meeting venues,” said spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

“The total video conferencing costs for the five meetings held, as per the set-up outlined, came up to R300,648.30.”

Asked by SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE why the city appointed a service provider to facilitate its virtual council meetings instead of using their in-house IT department, Mayisela said: “The IT department is not in possession of the Zoom licence. They are also not in a position to acquire it because they’ve already acquired a licence for and manage Microsoft Teams, as per the existing contract entered into with Microsoft.”

The city justified the spending, saying in one meeting held through Microsoft Teams some councillors were frustrated, while others abandoned the meeting altogether as the meeting could not proceed without difficulty as a result of the lack of features for the speaker to control the proceedings.