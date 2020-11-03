South Africa

Seven killed, two injured in shooting in Gugulethu

By Iavan Pijoos - 03 November 2020 - 07:24
Police said three women and four men between the ages of 30 and 40 were killed.
Seven people were shot dead and two others wounded in a shooting in Gugulethu, Cape Town, on Monday afternoon, Western Cape police said.

Police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa said three women and four men between the ages of 30 and 40 were killed.

Two others were injured and taken to hospital.

The shooting happened at NY78 in Gugulethu, near the Cape Town International Airport.

Details from the scene are still sketchy. An update will be provided in due course,” Potelwa said.

