South Africa

Scores left homeless, structures destroyed as fire rips through Dunoon

By Iavan Pijoos - 03 November 2020 - 10:01
City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire in Dumani Street at around 9:20pm. File photo.
City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire in Dumani Street at around 9:20pm. File photo.
Image: Thanarak Rerknawa / 123rf.com

Scores of people were left homeless and several informal structures destroyed when a fire ripped through Dunoon in Cape Town on Monday evening.

City of Cape Town fire and rescue service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said they were alerted to the fire in Dumani Street around 9:20pm.

He said 11 firefighting appliances and 45 firefighters were on the scene.

The team managed to contain and extinguish the fire just after midnight.

No injuries were reported.

TimesLIVE

Families stranded as fire razes shacks in Alex

Baby and man perish in the blaze
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ayabukwa mourned as police say suspect was killed by community members
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
X