Suspect arrested after fatal stabbing of police sergeant

02 November 2020 - 15:32
Aron Hyman Reporter
A suspect was arrested for killing an off-duty police officer in Strand on Saturday evening.
A 43-year-old man was expected to appear in court on Monday after the fatal stabbing of an off-duty police sergeant in Strand, in the Western Cape, at the weekend.

"Sgt Sibongile Teka, aged 34, was allegedly fatally stabbed with a knife by the suspect in Michael Street, KwaNomzamo, on Saturday evening at approximately 10pm," said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

Potelwa said Teka and his attacker were involved in an altercation earlier that day.

"After the discovery of Sgt Teka’s body, Lwandle police followed vital information that led them to the suspect. He was subsequently arrested and the murder weapon seized," said Potelwa.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Strand magistrate's court.

"Police management has conveyed condolences to the Teka family. Sgt Teka was attached to Strand police station," said Potelwa.

