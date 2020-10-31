Tonnes of food, more than R4m raised for Free State farmers after devastating fires

Two weeks after western Free State farmers lost hundreds of animals and land to raging fires, plans have been put into action to help them rebuild their lives.

The fires erupted as a result of protest action in the Malebo township over a lack of water.

Civil organisation AfriForum said on Friday millions of rand, in addition to tonnes of products, had been raised to supported the affected farmers.

“AfriForum has already collected more than R4.5m in co-operation with other organisations such as Agri NW, Free State Agriculture, Caring Daisies, Gift of the Givers, Saai, the Solidarity Helping Hand, TLU North West, Vuilskapie, Boeredroogtehulp SA, Save the Sheep, Droogte Hulp and Boere in Nood.

“These funds will be utilised to support farmers where there is severe need. Hundreds of tonnes of fodder have already been sent or are now being delivered,” said AfriForum's Andrea van Wyk.

He also applauded ordinary members of the public who delivered thousands of boxes with tinned food, long-life milk, toiletries, sugar, flour, coffee, tea, rusks and medicine to AfriForum’s head office in Centurion over the past few days.