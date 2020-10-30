South Africa

Kgomo denies wrongdoing, says people are out to tarnish his name

WATCH | Mpumalanga cash flasher embroiled in tender scandals

By Mandla Khoza and Isaac Mahlangu - 30 October 2020 - 08:25

A Mpumalanga businessman who emerged in a social media video this week dancing on a chair and flashing a ward of cash has been flagged as one of those whose companies allegedly benefitted millions of rand irregularly from a local municipality. 

Moses Kgomo, 55, appears dancing on a chair in a short video while holding a ward of R200 notes in his hand inside a white marquee with several onlookers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...
Dozens of armed police officers escort Zane Kilian at Cape Town court
X