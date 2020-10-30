WATCH LIVE | High court hands down judgment on Agrizzi's bail appeal
The Johannesburg high court is handing down judgment in the bail appeal of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.
Agrizzi has been in jail since October 14 after the specialised commercial crimes court refused him bail.
He is facing a corruption charge which relates to the payments made to former ANC MP Vincent Smith, who is also on bail for fraud and corruption.
Agrizzi is still in hospital under police guard.
