South Africa

WATCH LIVE | High court hands down judgment on Agrizzi's bail appeal

By TimesLIVE - 30 October 2020 - 11:56

The Johannesburg high court is handing down judgment in the bail appeal of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi.

Agrizzi has been in jail since October 14 after the specialised commercial crimes court refused him bail.

He is facing a corruption charge which relates to the payments made to former ANC MP Vincent Smith, who is also on bail for fraud and corruption.

Agrizzi is still in hospital under police guard.

'Gravely ill' Agrizzi's bail appeal decision to be announced on Friday

The high court in Johannesburg is on Friday expected to pass judgment in an appeal by former Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi to be released on bail.
News
5 hours ago

Agrizzi verdict due Friday — state acknowledges medical condition but still opposes bail

The state on Monday opposed former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's appeal against the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court's refusal of bail.
News
3 days ago

Angelo Agrizzi remains gravely ill in hospital as lawyer seeks release on bail

Doctors cannot freely treat former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi because of the onerous security arrangements in force inside his private hospital ward.
News
4 days ago

