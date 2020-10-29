Total makes second 'significant' gas discovery off SA coast

French oil and gas giant Total announced a second major natural gas discovery off the coast of southwest Africa on Wednesday.

Hailed as the only discovery in Sub-Saharan Africa in 2020, the find confirmed “tremendous gas potential in SA”, the company said.” While anticipated, Total’s second significant gas condensate discovery ... is nonetheless reason to rejoice after a year of deep uncertainty and struggles for the African energy sector,” it added.

Along with its partners Qatar Petroleum, CNR International and Africa Energy Corp, Total began drilling in an exploration block knowns as the Luiperd prospect, 175km off SA's southern coast just two months behind schedule.

The well, known as Luiperd-1X, was drilled to a depth of 3,400m and discovered 73m of net gas condensate pay.

The strike follows a significant find in the adjacent Brulpadda prospect in 2019 which proved the potential of SA's untapped offshore natural gas reserves.