Government relaxes pensions withdrawal rules

Government has decided to allow people to have access to their long-term savings as the country faces its worst economic crisis.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni made the announcement when tabling the mini-budget yesterday.

Mboweni said the move to allow workers to have access to their fund before retirement under certain circumstances is to ensure social protection.

“We are happy to announce a historic agreement with all Nedlac constituencies for the annuitisation of provident funds beginning in March 2021, which will enable all workers to continue to enjoy tax deductions on their contributions. We thank the labour constituency for identifying appropriate annuity products for low-income workers.

“The Nedlac constituencies also agree to accelerate the introduction of auto-enrolment for all employed workers, and the establishment of a fund to cater for workers currently excluded from pension coverage, as an urgent intervention towards a comprehensive social security system.