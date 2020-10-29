Cop says paper in Malema's car 'could have been a permit' to enter cemetery

Lt-Col Johannes Jacobus Venter conceded on Thursday that a piece of white paper seen on the dashboard of the vehicle in which EFF leader Julius Malema and EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi were travelling could have been an access permit.

Malema and Ndlozi are standing trial at the Randburg magistrate's court where they each face a charge of common assault. They are accused of assaulting Venter in 2018 at the funeral of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Fourways.

Malema and Ndlozi have pleaded not guilty, saying the charge was part of a political agenda.

AfriForum had pushed for their prosecution.

Defence lawyer Laurence Hodes took Venter through video footage presented by the state. In the video, Malema and Ndlozi can be seen pushing Venter.