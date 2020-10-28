'Makes kissing sounds and farting noises' — but owners still want their parrot back

An African Grey parrot with a wide repertoire of vocal sounds and words urgently needs your help.

Theia, who was stolen on June 27 in Monument, Krugersdorp, is now the subject of a social media campaign called #BringTheiaHome.

According to the campaign's flyer, Theia can be identified by the “wide range of noises she makes and the words she has learnt”. She can miaow, bark like a dog and whistle like R2D2, the dustbin-shaped robot from Star Wars.

“She whistles and makes kissing sounds and farting noises,” reads the flyer. Her vocabulary includes “Tia”, “come girls”, “paw”, “Bella”, “baby girl”, “babbaloo”, “bolt”, dance” and “Clare”. She also says: “Stop it, Shane.”