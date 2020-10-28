DD Mabuza slams attempts to 'drag his name' into Mpumalanga fraud case

Deputy President David Mabuza has distanced himself from any involvement in the fraud, corruption, theft and money laundering which allegedly took place in his home province.

“While the deputy president confirms that the reported alleged events fall under the period that he was serving as premier of Mpumalanga, he would like to categorically deny any involvement and condemn any attempt to drag his name in any form or capacity into the criminal conduct under investigation,” said Mabuza's office on Wednesday.

The office said it had noted media reports on the arrest of about 11 people, including former state security minister and ANC MP Bongani Bongo, for alleged fraud that is said to have taken place during 2011 and 2012.