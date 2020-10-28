South Africa

President Ramaphosa goes into self-isolation

By TimesLIVE - 28 October 2020 - 08:26
President Cyril Ramaphosa Date: October 15, 2020.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

A charity event with just 35 guests has led President Cyril Ramaphosa into self-quarantine, because one of the guests has contracted the coronavirus.

Ramaphosa's office said he is feeling well and will perform his duties remotely, while observing the guidelines that apply to self-quarantine.

The president had attended a fundraising dinner event on Saturday for the Adopt-a-School Foundation, which is a partner entity of the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

“The event for 35 guests was held at a Johannesburg hotel where Foundation guests were the only people hosted by the establishment,” said the presidency.

“The event adhered stringently to Covid-19 protocols and directives on screening, social distancing and the wearing of masks. As was the case with all guests, the president himself removed his mask only when dining and addressing the guests.”

However, the Adopt-a-School Foundation advised dinner guests on Tuesday that a guest had shown symptoms on Sunday.

The guest had been tested on Monday before receiving a positive result on Tuesday.

“The foundation became aware of this development and communicated this to guests yesterday,” said the presidency.

The notice came hours after Ramaphosa had unveiled a statue of ANC icon O.R. Tambo and the official opening of a new Radisson hotel and convention centre in Ekurhuleni in the morning.

The presidency said Ramaphosa is screened regularly by the South African Military Health Service and subjects himself to screening at venues where he participates in engagements.

“The President is showing no symptoms at this time and will, in line with Covid-19 health advice, be tested should symptoms manifest.”

TimesLIVE

