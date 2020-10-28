Bongo, his brother granted bail of R10,000 each

Former state security minister and current chairperson of the portfolio committee on home affairs, Bongani Bongo, and his brother Sipho have been released on bail.

Bongo and 10 other co-accused handed themselves in at the Nelspruit police station on Wednesday morning after warrants for their arrests were issued.

They are accused of colluding to defraud the Mpumalanga department of human settlements of about R124m.

Bongo was the department's head of legal services at the time of the alleged crime and was allegedly involved in the deals that resulted in the government overspending by R54m when purchasing three farms for township development.

Among those appearing along with Bongo were former head of the department of human settlements David Dube, Patrick Chirwa and Harriston Dlamini.

The court heard that Bongo and his brother are facing a schedule one offence. The charges are three counts of corruption and money laundering.