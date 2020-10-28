Bongo at police station to be charged with R124m fraud

ANC MP and former state security minister Bongani Bongo has arrived at the Nelspruit police station in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, where he is set to be formally charged with fraud and corruption .

Bongo is expected to appear in the Nelspruit magistrate's court on Wednesday along with 11 other suspects accused of colluding to defraud the department of human settlements of an amount of R124m. The accused include owners of legal firms, companies and former and current government officials.

Bongo was the department's head of legal services at the time of the alleged crime and allegedly involved in the deals that resulted in the government overspending by R54m when purchasing three farms for township development.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase confirmed on Wednesday that 11 people would be appearing in court in relation to the land deals.

Outside the Nelspruit magistrate's court, businessmen from Mbombela, ANC members and government officials were waiting for the suspects to arrive in court. The accused are being kept in the Nelspruit police station. Among the businessmen and members of the ANC who came to court in support of Bongo is deputy convener of the ANC at Ehlanzeni, Ngrayi Ngwenya.