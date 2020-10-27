'Table Mountain killer' to know his fate soon as murder case closes

Cloete denied the postponement, saying it “will be sending out a completely wrong message and may result in the perception of the public that the courts don't take the administration of justice seriously”.

Thereafter, closing arguments kicked off.

State prosecutor Christopher Burke summarised the 12 counts against Bveni, who was sitting behind him in the dock wearing a white mask over his mouth and nose.

“The accused's defence is that every one of the state's witnesses is lying. This is baseless as the witnesses who testified here were reliable and did not know each other before the incident. It is submitted that not one of the many witnesses came across as evasive. There were almost no contradictions or discrepancies,” said Burke.

He highlighted that Bveni was at some point in possession of items belonging to the victims — a hand patrol radio, a mountain bicycle and a CAT phone. Police also found a blue shirt stained with blood matching one of the murder victims, McPherson.

“As further support for the accused being the person responsible for all these attacks is the extremely violent way the stabbings were done ... Julia Notten [Doug Notten's wife] testified how vicious and repeatedly and angrily the accused stabbed her husband to death,” he said.

“There is more than enough evidence here to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused committed these crimes and taken against his dishonesty and impossible explanation, there is only the state version to rely on and a conviction on all the offences should follow,” said Burke, as he ended his closing argument.