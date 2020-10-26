November auction for SA Express assets

SA Express assets will go under the hammer in November after the beleaguered state-owned airline was placed under provisional liquidation earlier this year.

Among the assets available at the November 18 auction are eight Bombardier CRJ200 jet aircraft, which are not in an airworthy condition, jet engines, APUs, rotables and spares for the aircraft, as well as related aviation assets.

GoIndustry DoveBid Africa, a leading asset disposal, valuation and consultancy firm, will be hosting the auction.

It was mandated to perform valuation work, project management and disposal of assets.

The online auction event is a culmination of months of work, which included various processes to engage with interested parties to purchase the airline, with a view of restarting operations.

The expression of interest process finally identified one consortium, FlySax, which will be led by an anchor investor and include a shareholding with previous SA Express staff.