KZN premier warns of return to hard lockdown if 'reckless' behaviour continues

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala has warned that another hard lockdown could be imminent if people did not change their reckless behaviour.

Zikalala made the statement during a media briefing on Sunday.

He said the provincial government was “deeply bothered by the largely carefree attitude that has been displayed by some citizens of this province, particularly since our downgrading to lockdown level 1.

“Despite our warnings about tangible examples of a second wave of infections and deaths, it seems many people have thrown all caution to the wind and gone back to their old ways.”

He said many people have stopped wearing masks, sanitising their hands and adhering to social distancing.

“In many instances, if you didn’t know, you’d swear there was no Covid-19 lurking, let alone the fact we are still under a national lockdown.

“Looking at the statistics around us, we can safely say we are definitely going back into a hard lockdown if there is no urgent and drastic change in behaviour,” he said.