'I'm blessed, and all I wish for is just to live a little longer,' granny says

Gogo Zondi celebrates her 100th birthday

Thokozile Mercy Zondi, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, is grateful to be alive and wants to live for many more years.



Flanked by friends and family from her husband Aubrey's side, Zondi revealed how she maintained a healthy lifestyle over the years by eating healthily and not drinking alcohol all her life...