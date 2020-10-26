South Africa

'I'm blessed, and all I wish for is just to live a little longer,' granny says

Gogo Zondi celebrates her 100th birthday

By Promise Marupeng - 26 October 2020 - 09:51

Thokozile Mercy Zondi, who celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, is grateful to be alive and wants to live for many more years.

Flanked by friends and family from her husband Aubrey's side, Zondi revealed how she maintained a healthy lifestyle over the years by eating healthily and not drinking alcohol all her life...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Alleged Table Mountain killer's side of the story explained
'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
X