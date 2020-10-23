Group hands memorandum to Gauteng social development department

Marchers dedicate Down Syndrome Day to Julies

Scores of community members took to the streets this week in Eldorado Park to mark the National Down Syndrome Day by marching in honour Nateniël Julies, who was shot dead allegedly by police in the area.



The marchers also raised awareness for people living with Down Syndrome by marching from Eldos FM studios to the scene where 16-year-old Julies was shot and killed. ..