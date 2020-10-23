South Africa

French man arrested for clocking 176km/h on N3 highway

23 October 2020 - 08:00
A 43-year-old man with a French identity document was arrested by Mpumalanga traffic officers on Thursday.
A 43-year-old man with a French identity document was arrested by Mpumalanga traffic officers  on Thursday. 
Image: 123RF/sashkin7

A 43-year-old man with a French identity document was arrested by Mpumalanga traffic officers on Thursday.

This was after he was caught speeding on the N3 tollway between Heidelberg and Villers, according community safety spokesperson Moeti Mmusi.

“He was caught driving at 176km/h in a 120km/h zone. He was driving a Toyota SUV,” said Mmusi.

Another man was arrested on the same road.  

“In another case on the same road a 26-year-old man was arrested around 11am when his vehicle, a BMW sedan, was caught at 166km/h in a 120km/h zone,” said Mmusi.  

Two cases of excessive speeding were opened at Grootvlei police station, he said.

TimesLIVE

BMW driver ‘taking friend to hospital for Covid-19’ clocks 204km/h in Joburg

A 47-year-old man was arrested after he was caught driving 204km/h on the N3 freeway on Sunday, Ekurhuleni metro police said.
News
1 month ago

BMW driver 'caught doing 227km/h' on N1 in Limpopo

A 50-year-old man was arrested for allegedly exceeding 200km/h on the N1 in Limpopo, the provincial transport department said.
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
X