South Africa

WATCH | Former KZN municipal worker in tears after being granted bail on fraud charge

By Lwandile Bhengu - 22 October 2020 - 15:27
A 49-year-old woman was granted R50 000 bail in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes court on charges of corruption.
A former Newcastle municipality worker who is accused of fraud to the tune of more than  R3m has been granted R50,000 bail.

Dedre Van Rooyen, 49, appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes court on Thursday.

It is alleged that from 2012 Van Rooyen, who had access to the payroll system, siphoned money from people who were in the process of retiring by changing their banking details.

“The state's case is that she manipulated the payroll system  to benefit by an amount of R3,044,850. The state alleges that she would put in her personal banking details to substitute other employees,” said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

According to court documents, the 88 transactions started in February 2012 with the last happening in June this year.

The matter will be back in court on December 1.

