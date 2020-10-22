MPs lament lack of SA female candidates for AU commission positions

MPs have come down hard on SA officials for fielding two men for the position of the deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission next February, saying this undermined the country's efforts to promote gender equality.

They charged that it did not make sense for SA to field two candidates for the same position but their biggest gripe was the fielding of male candidates and no women.

Daily Maverick reported last month that Eddy Maloka of the African Peer Review Mechanism and former ambassador to the AU Ndumiso Ntshinga are SA’s nominations for the deputy chairperson position.

Chairperson of the National Assembly's international relations and co-operation portfolio committee Tandi Mahambehlala from the ANC said the fielding of two candidates for one position had a potential of sending mixed signals which could be construed as meaning that the country could not decide on who to field and support. That both the candidates were males complicated the matter even more, she said.

“How is it [the department] has arrived at a stage to field only male candidates and why the issue of gender balance could not become an important factor in the selection process for candidates?” she asked Dirco officials who appeared before her committee on Wednesday.