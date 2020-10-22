South Africa

Husband and wife accused of stealing relief funds meant for workers

Limpopo couple seeks bail in Covid-19 fraud case

By Peter Ramothwala - 22 October 2020 - 10:51

A Limpopo couple who allegedly defrauded  former employees over R3-million of their Covid-19 temporary relief funds have asked to be released on bail because they both suffer from chronic diseases.

Dorris Mashimbye, 47, and her husband Masenyani Khosa, 75, appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court yesterday for fraud after allegedly stealing R3.2-million meant for 242 former workers...

