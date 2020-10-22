Husband and wife accused of stealing relief funds meant for workers
Limpopo couple seeks bail in Covid-19 fraud case
A Limpopo couple who allegedly defrauded former employees over R3-million of their Covid-19 temporary relief funds have asked to be released on bail because they both suffer from chronic diseases.
Dorris Mashimbye, 47, and her husband Masenyani Khosa, 75, appeared in the Malamulele Magistrate's Court yesterday for fraud after allegedly stealing R3.2-million meant for 242 former workers...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.