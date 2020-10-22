Teacher who took the matter up says she is being victimised
Lesufi appoints firm to probe Vaal school sex abuse claims
The Gauteng department of education has appointed a law firm to investigate allegations of sexual harassment levelled against some of the teachers at Vaal High School.
Early this month Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school, which is in Vanderbijlpark, after allegations pointed out that the principal and some of the teachers were allegedly sexually harassing and dating pupils.
At the time Lesufi appointed a task team that had to report back to the department after 14 days.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the appointment of the law firm emanated from Panyaza's visit at the school.
“After interacting with the school management and some stakeholders, the MEC received a report and the department had to deal on how it was going to proceed with this matter. After the report was presented to the department, we felt that a law firm must be appointed to do their work," Mabona said.
During Lesufi's visit at the school, an 18-year-old grade 12 learner, who was a victim of one of the teachers, said it would be better if SACE could revoke their teaching certificates.
"There's a teacher who was making sexual advances at me. He used to tell me that I have a beautiful body and he wants me. I reported to my LO teacher and also my parents, who took the matter to the district but nothing happened till I took the matter to Twitter," she said.
One of the teachers, Mosoetse Cylia Zengele, confirmed that two learners in grade 10 and 12 reported to her directly about four teachers who were allegedly making sexual advances at them.
"The first case came to me in February and the second one in August. I reported the matter to the principal but instead I was served with protection orders and I have been victimised. The working environment is not conducive . The worse part is that even the district has done nothing about the cases or the way I have been treated at school," she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.