Lesufi appoints firm to probe Vaal school sex abuse claims

The Gauteng department of education has appointed a law firm to investigate allegations of sexual harassment levelled against some of the teachers at Vaal High School.

Early this month Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school, which is in Vanderbijlpark, after allegations pointed out that the principal and some of the teachers were allegedly sexually harassing and dating pupils.

At the time Lesufi appointed a task team that had to report back to the department after 14 days.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the appointment of the law firm emanated from Panyaza's visit at the school.

“After interacting with the school management and some stakeholders, the MEC received a report and the department had to deal on how it was going to proceed with this matter. After the report was presented to the department, we felt that a law firm must be appointed to do their work," Mabona said.