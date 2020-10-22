Family of slain Marikana cop believe wrong man is on trial

Hendrick Tsietsi Monene was the first of 44 people killed in weeklong violence Marikana, and his family believe the wrong man is being tried for his murder.

The trial of six people implicated in some of the murders which took place at the Lonmin platinum mine in Marikana on August 13 2012 continued at the high court in North West on Thursday.

But Monene's family believe one of those men, former North West deputy police commissioner Maj-Gen William Mpembe, is not the right person to face the charge.

While it is believed that it was miners who attacked the police, ultimately leading to the death of the Monene, a warrant office, and another officer, it is Mpembe who has been charged for killing Monene and his colleague Sello Leepaku, who was hacked to death that day.

The family said that if Mpembe was convicted it would “never give us closure because the people who killed my brother are the ones who should pay, not Mpembe.”

This is according to Monene’s sister, Elizabeth Maubane, who was speaking to TimesLIVE this week.

Mpembe has also been charged for the murder of a mineworker and the attempted murder of six people who were injured in the clashes.