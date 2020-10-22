Durban vagrant accused of stealing cellphone 'beaten to death with cricket bats'

Two men aged 35 have been arrested after allegedly beating a 33-year-old vagrant to death with cricket bats in Durban on Wednesday.

In a statement on Thursday, KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men were charged with murder.

“Yesterday [Wednesday] at 2pm, a 33-year-old vagrant was at St Andrew's sport field tents in Durban with two men who also live in the tents when he was accused of stealing a cellphone. The suspects allegedly attacked the victim with cricket bats. Police officers responded swiftly and on arrival, the victim was found with body and head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he was certified dead,” she said.

Mbele said the men were arrested soon after the incident.

“Two men were arrested by Durban Central police officers not far from the scene. They were taken to the police station and will be charged for murder. The suspects are expected to make a plea when they appear at Durban magistrate’s court on Monday.”

In a separate incident police in Durban arrested a 33-year-old man for robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Mbele said the incident occurred on Wednesday where the perpetrator allegedly accosted a 50-year-old male victim at the corner of Samora Machel and Anton Lembede streets in the CBD.

“He was assaulted with his crutches and was robbed of cash. Police who were patrolling in the area witnessed the incident and chased the suspect on foot before he was apprehended. The victim was taken to hospital.”

The man is expected to appear at the Durban magistrate’s court on Friday facing charges of robbery and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

TimesLIVE