O.R. Tambo International opens area for taxis, e-hailing & public transport

The open-air piazza parking area at O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg was reopened on Wednesday for pickups by taxis, e-hailing services and public transport vehicles.

Airport spokesperson Samukelo Khambule says the change will accommodate increasing passenger volumes at the airport. The airport will also make more parking bays available from November 1, when Level 1 of Parkade 1 is reopened.

“While growth in passengers is steady, we are still in the early stages of recovery. But as more people start to reconnect we are able to continue the process of adapting the arrangements put in place when the lockdown was first eased,” said Khambule.

The airport has already reopened the upper roadway for passenger drop-offs. The opening of the piazza area will be accompanied by the reopening of selected entrances on the ground level of the terminal buildings.