Yet another delay in misconduct probe into Western Cape judge president John Hlophe

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal's probe into a 12-year-old complaint of judicial misconduct against Western Cape judge president John Hlophe has been postponed yet again.

The tribunal was meant to get under way on Monday October 26 but the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed on Tuesday that it would now begin on December 7. This because Hlophe’s counsel, Courtenay Griffiths, was based in the UK with a marathon trial under way, and another witness was unavailable.

The tribunal is meant to investigate whether Hlophe committed gross misconduct when, in 2008, he twice visited the Constitutional Court. The justices of the court at the time all laid an unprecedented, joint complaint that he had sought to influence the outcome of cases then pending before their court, related to corruption charges against former president Jacob Zuma.