Inaugural Klaaste colloquium looks at challenges facing industry
State of media comes under scrutiny at Aggrey Klaaste Annual Colloquium
Media ethics, credibility and freedom were among issues discussed at the inaugural Aggrey Klaaste Annual Colloquium that took place yesterday.
The colloquium was held to commemorate the events of October 19 1977, when black publications were shut down by the apartheid regime. The day became known as Black Wednesday and is now celebrated as Media Freedom Day...
