KZN parolee sentenced to 15 years for 'pretending' to be a hitman

A 46-year-old KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 15 years' imprisonment for intimidation after pretending to be a hitman and threatening to kill a woman.

Morris Mdu Mkhungo appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Mkhungo was arrested by members of the Durban serious organised crime unit in January 2019.

"It is alleged Mkhungo pretended to be a hitman who was hired to kill the complainant. He phoned and sent text messages to her, demanding cash so he would not carry out the hit."