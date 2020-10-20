Drive to curb drunk driving
Gauteng on drive to beef up traffic cops, reduce road deaths
The Gauteng government is on a drive to reduce road fatalities in the province by increasing the number of patrol officers on the roads to man roadblocks and test drunk drivers.
This, according to the acting head of community safety department in the province, Sipho Thanjekwayo, will see increased recruitment of traffic officers in the next three years...
