The Black Edition 2020

Media watchdog role as crucial as it was before Black Wednesday

With the demise of apartheid, the struggle against a singular racist regime came to an end. But the struggle for the ...

Fred Khumalo
Watching You
Opinion

Resilience and posture of black business defining transformation

SA lacks a clear definition of transformation, and thus every organ of change abdicates its role in shaping the country ...

By Monde Ndlovu
News

Unmatched pedigree of SA's iconic township Soweto

Lily’s Bioscope is Soweto’s oldest cinema. Situated in Meadowlands Zone 2, it opened its doors in the early '60s at a ...

By Sam Mathe
News

A look at Black IQ, the country's largest black-owned pharmacy group

Black IQ is the parent company of Kalapeng Pharmacies, the largest (in number) 100% black-owned chain of pharmacies in ...

By Mpho Sibanyoni
News

Taxi boss Dumisani Mpanza's long road to financial freedom

A dispute with his boss over a salary increase opened Dumisani Mpanza's eyes to the reality that he would never get ...

Penwell Dlamini
Journalist
Sport

Passion for football runs in Saddam Maake's family

Saddam Maake is devoted to only two things in the world: Kaizer Chiefs and his nine children.

Karabo Ledwaba
Journalist
Good Life

Going to great lengths to be perfect makoti

“The main purpose of ukukotiza basically is for you to learn about the family you are marrying into, their lifestyle, ...

Opinion

Malaika Mahlatsi | We carry our ancestors in our hair

Few things in the world inspire as much debate as black women’s hair. Our hair has been greatly politicised and as a ...

Malaika Mahlatsi
Columnist
Good Life

Is there room to balance spiritual gift with career?

From afar the calling to be a traditional healer appears to be burdensome and isolating, but is there room to have a ...

By Nombuso Kumalo
Good Life

Mental preparation key when heeding ancestors' call

As many people reject the spiritual after-effects of colonialism and accept their ancestral calling, psychological ...

By Nomvelo Masango

