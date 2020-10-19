SABC gives unions last chance before retrenchments

The SABC has given labour unions a final opportunity to make their submissions on the looming retrenchment of 600 workers after consultations collapsed on Friday.

The public broadcaster and unions failed to reach agreement during Friday’s consultations, which were facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).

Acting SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said yesterday: Although the Section 189 process is concluded and the consulting parties have not made any submissions on their alternatives within the Section 189 consultation process, in the interest of the possible affected employees, the SABC is allowing the consulting parties to make one last written submission regarding proposals to the structure or alternatives for the SABC to consider.”

Seapolelo said the SABC had gone the extra mile by affording unions seven CCMA-facilitated sessions while the Labour Relations Act prescribed just four sessions in 60 days.

“The SABC has in good faith exceeded the prescripts of the act and completed 16 sessions in 120 days: nine bilateral sessions between the consulting parties and the SABC management,” she said.

“Although the SABC can now unilaterally implement retrenchments it is offering unions the last chance to make written submissions.”