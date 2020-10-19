Police constable arrested after shooting at Nkandla petrol station

A constable from the Nkandla police station in northern KwaZulu-Natal has been remanded in custody while the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigates the death of a man at a nearby garage.

According to an Ipid statement, Const Buyisani Biyela, 28, was on his way home from work when he stopped at the garage to get food. As he was not wearing a mask, he asked the cashier to help him while he stood outside.

After an exchange of words between Biyela and four other men at the garage, the constable allegedly fired shots at the group, fatally wounding one. The other men fled.

Ipid attended the postmortem at in Eshowe on October 13.

Biyela appeared at the Nkandla magistrate's court on October 14 and was remanded in custody while Ipid completes its investigation.

A bail hearing will be held this week.

