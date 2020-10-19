Opposition parties suspect the price has been inflated

Outcry as municipality eyes R135m building

A Limpopo municipality's decision to purchase a double-storey office building at a cost of R135-million has set tongues wagging in council, with opposition parties claiming the price was inflated.



The Fetakgomo-Tubatse local municipality in Burgersfort which had lost R230m in the collapse of VBS Mutual Bank, last month approved the purchase of the building situated on a farm, saying it would realise a direct cash savings of R33.3m a year. ..