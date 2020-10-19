South Africa

Assault case involving former Bafana goalie Brilliant Khuzwayo and MUT student postponed

By Lwandile Bhengu - 19 October 2020 - 15:05
Retired soccer star Brilliant Khuzwayo leaves the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday. Behind him are MUT students.
Retired soccer star Brilliant Khuzwayo leaves the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday. Behind him are MUT students.
Image: Khaya Ngwenya

The assault cases involving former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student have been postponed for mediation.

Khuzwayo and Mantenetgo Mbasa, a MUT student, opened charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges against each other after they allegedly got into an altercation at the university on Saturday.

They appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday.

Reading out their charge sheets, magistrate Asheena Bachram said Khuzwayo was charged with allegedly stabbing Mbasa with a knife on the arm, while Mbasa was charged with allegedly stabbing Khuzwayo with a bottle on the hand.

It is understood that Khuzwayo was at the university as a guest speaker for a sports programme.

However, students who came to support Mbasa in court claimed that Khuzwayo was not granted proper access to enter campus.

The university did not respond to queries.

The matter was postponed to October 27 for alternative dispute resolution.

Khuzwayo told journalists outside court that he was glad the matter was before court.

“I am glad this matter will be heard before court because most of the time people in the limelight get accused and offended so many times,” he said.

TimesLIVE

Former Chiefs and Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo stabbed in Durban

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo was stabbed on Saturday morning
News
1 day ago

Former Bafana goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo faces assault charge after Durban stabbing

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo will be in court on Monday on assault charges after he was involved in a ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks
Simmering tensions, stock theft & claims of police inadequacy: Inside Brendin ...
X