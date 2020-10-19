Assault case involving former Bafana goalie Brilliant Khuzwayo and MUT student postponed

The assault cases involving former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student have been postponed for mediation.

Khuzwayo and Mantenetgo Mbasa, a MUT student, opened charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges against each other after they allegedly got into an altercation at the university on Saturday.

They appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday.

Reading out their charge sheets, magistrate Asheena Bachram said Khuzwayo was charged with allegedly stabbing Mbasa with a knife on the arm, while Mbasa was charged with allegedly stabbing Khuzwayo with a bottle on the hand.