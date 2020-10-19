Assault case involving former Bafana goalie Brilliant Khuzwayo and MUT student postponed
The assault cases involving former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo and a Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) student have been postponed for mediation.
Khuzwayo and Mantenetgo Mbasa, a MUT student, opened charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm charges against each other after they allegedly got into an altercation at the university on Saturday.
They appeared in the Umlazi magistrate's court on Monday.
Reading out their charge sheets, magistrate Asheena Bachram said Khuzwayo was charged with allegedly stabbing Mbasa with a knife on the arm, while Mbasa was charged with allegedly stabbing Khuzwayo with a bottle on the hand.
It is understood that Khuzwayo was at the university as a guest speaker for a sports programme.
However, students who came to support Mbasa in court claimed that Khuzwayo was not granted proper access to enter campus.
The university did not respond to queries.
The matter was postponed to October 27 for alternative dispute resolution.
Khuzwayo told journalists outside court that he was glad the matter was before court.
“I am glad this matter will be heard before court because most of the time people in the limelight get accused and offended so many times,” he said.
