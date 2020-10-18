How to keep adolescents’ social networks strong in a disrupted world

People often depend on companionship and support from others to cope with the stresses of daily life. Social networks and support are linked to better mental and physical wellbeing.

These networks are particularly important in adolescence — the period between childhood and adulthood. This is when peers become a more important part of life and have a bigger impact, while parental supervision usually decreases.

But Covid-19 disrupted this social interaction. Lockdowns, school closures, social distancing and self-isolation have kept young people apart.

The need to keep a physical distance conflicts with adolescents’ natural desire to connect with friends and with other important people in their lives. This disconnection may deepen the loneliness that’s been growing among young people in Africa and beyond. It can also deprive young people of various kinds of support. These include tangible support with items such as food or medicines, emotional support and guidance, and social protection provided by schools.

Social distancing measures affect people differently. But it is especially important to focus on adolescents because this is a life stage characterised by anxiety and uncertainty. They may struggle more with the absence of structure and disruption in their usual routine.