Arsenal of illegal firearms found after high-speed Cape Town chase

A high-speed chase by Cape Town traffic officers led to the arrest of a man with a bag filled with 12 pistols, all with their serial numbers filed off.

Officers from the random breath testing unit were manning a checkpoint along Blaauwberg Road in Killarney, Cape Town, on Sunday morning when they stopped a driver of a white VW Polo at about 8am.

An officer noticed that the driver appeared nervous. The officer also spotted a red bag on the floor of the passenger seat and asked the driver to step out of the vehicle.

Instead, the driver put his foot on the accelerator and sped off. The officers pursued him, resulting in a high-speed chase along Potsdam Road and into the Dunoon taxi rank.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Maxine Jordaan said the driver then jumped out of the vehicle and a foot chase ensued. During the chase the man threw the bag under a minibus.

“Officers caught up with the suspect and recovered the bag, revealing 12 pistols with serial numbers filed off,” she said