Zweli Mkhize says it's time to refocus on other illnesses amid Covid-19 battle

While SA's Covid-19 recovery rate continues to rise, health minister Zweli Mkhize says it's time to refocus on other illnesses such as TB, HIV and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in the era of Covid-19.

Mkhize, who was addressing a Masoyise Health Programme seminar on Thursday, said reprioritising other illnesses was very important during this period as SA emerges from the devastation caused by the pandemic.

To date, SA has 698,184 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with 1,770 new cases identified in the latest reporting period and a total of 18,309 deaths.

The cumulative number of tests done to date is 4,481,354, with 22,609 new tests conducted since the last report.

The recoveries now total 628,301, which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.