Walking on foot during peak hours now the most used method of travel in Gauteng
Poor people have been forced to walk long distances because they cannot afford to use public transport.
This made walking during peak hours the most used method of travel in Gauteng according to the findings of the Gauteng Household Travel Survey 2019/2020 conducted by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)...
